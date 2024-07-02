Bigg Boss OTT 3: Voting Trends Revealed

Bigg Boss OTT 3 (Hindi) is currently in the news for a variety of reasons. The show debuted on June 21st, and the contestants have been entertaining viewers with their arguments, fights and bonhomie. For those just joining the party, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is hosting the show this season, replacing Salman Khan.

As is known, Shivani Kumari, Vishal Pandey, Naezy, Chandrika Dixit, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani are nominated for eviction this week.

Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey are leading in the official votes with the highest number of votes, the early trends suggest. Naezy, Chandrika Dixit, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani are in the danger zone. Based on the latest voting trends, Poulomi Das or Munisha Khatwani might be eliminated today on Bigg Boss.

