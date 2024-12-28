Game Changer Sets New Records: ₹20 Crores for Single Song With 500 Dancers!

The much-anticipated collaboration between Tollywood superstar Ram Charan and visionary director Shankar, Game Changer, is gearing up for a grand release on January 10, 2024. The film promises to be a special Sankranti treat for fans worldwide.

Promotional activities for the movie have already started overseas, with a recent event in Dallas, USA, generating substantial excitement. While promotions in the Telugu states are yet to commence, discussions about Game Changer are trending across social media platforms, building immense buzz for this high-budget spectacle.

Backed by renowned producer Dil Raju, Game Changer is a monumental project with a reported budget exceeding ₹500 crores, including the remunerations of its stellar cast and crew. Known for his larger-than-life storytelling, Shankar has crafted a visually stunning cinematic experience, featuring three signature songs that are expected to dazzle audiences on the big screen.

One of the film’s standout features is the extravagant song Ra Macha Macha. Shot with a record-breaking budget of ₹20 crores, this number exemplifies Shankar’s flair for opulence. Filmed in locations like Visakhapatnam and Amritsar, the song involved 500 dancers and cost an astounding ₹78 lakhs per day during its shoot, making it the most expensive song in the film's production.

Producer Dil Raju assures fans that the grandeur of the song, along with Thaman’s electrifying music, will be best appreciated on the big screen. Thaman has also emphasized that the film’s music is designed to deliver a powerful impact in theaters.

In Game Changer, Ram Charan stars alongside Kiara Advani in the lead roles, with seasoned actors like Srikanth, Anjali, Sunil, Brahmanandam, and Vennela Kishore playing pivotal characters. Fans are eagerly anticipating the combination of Shankar’s signature storytelling and Ram Charan’s magnetic screen presence.

With its release just around the corner, Game Changer is all set to redefine grandeur in Telugu cinema and deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience this Sankranti season.

