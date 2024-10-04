Director Hanu Shooting Fauji without Prabhas!

Prabhas's Next Big Project: Fauji Second Schedule Starts Soon

Rebel Star Prabhas, who recently delivered the blockbuster hit Kalki, is gearing up for his next project, Fauji. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauji is an action drama film set against the backdrop of the Razakar movement, which took place before India's independence.

The film's first schedule has already been completed, with scenes shot without Prabhas. The second schedule is set to commence from October 15, but Prabhas is unlikely to join the sets until December.

Meanwhile, music director Vishal Chandrashekhar has already composed two songs for the film, which have reportedly turned out well. The film's unit is thrilled with Vishal's work.

Fauji is being produced by People's Media Factory on a massive budget. S. Thaman is composing the music for the film.

On the other hand, Prabhas's upcoming film, Rajasabha, directed by Maruthi, is slated for release on April 10 next year.

Fauji: What to Expect

Action-packed drama set against the Razakar movement backdrop

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi (known for Andala Rakshasi and Seetharamam)

Produced by People's Media Factory

Music by Vishal Chandrashekhar

Second schedule starts on October 15

Prabhas joins the sets in December

