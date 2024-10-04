‘The Legend of Hanuman's new season debuts on October 25

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) The new season of ‘The Legend of Hanuman’ is all set for its premiere on October 25, 2024.

The official makers took it to their Instagram account and shared the announcement video for the new season.

The makers wrote the caption, "Pavanputra laut ke aa rahe hai, Panchmukhi avatar mein! Type Jai Hanuman in the comment section #HotstarSpecials #TheLegendOfHanuman, Season 5 streaming on October 25".

The new season will focus on the Panchmukhi avatar of Lord Hanuman presenting his unparalleled strength and wisdom. It will be a visual treat for its viewers that will blend with a mixture of stunning visuals and a power-packed storyline deep-rooted in themes of loyalty and bravery of Lord Hanuman.

‘The Legend Of Hanuman’ Season 5, created by Sharad Devarajan, Jeevan J. Kang and Charuvi Agrawal under the banner of Graphic India.

The series depicts how God Mahadev incarnates as Hanuman to serve Lord Rama, tracing his journey from a powerful warrior to a deity and illustrating how Hanuman became a symbol of hope in the face of darkness.

The show features the voice of Sanket Mhatre, Surbhi Pandey, Damandeep Singh Baggan, Vikrant Chaturvedi, Richard Joel, Sharad Kelkar, Rohan Jadav, Shakti Singh, Sahil Vaid, Vali, Ahiravana, Toshi Sinha, Rajesh Jolly, Aaditya Raj Sharma, Pushkar Vijay, Rohan Verma, Shailendra Pandey, Surendra Bhatia, Vikram Kochhar, Amit Deondi, Ganesh Divekar, Girish Sahdev and many others in supporting roles.

The first season premiered on January 29, 2021 with 13 episodes. Later, it was renewed for a second season with 13 episodes on July 27, 2021. A third season that consisted total six number of episodes was released on 12 January 2024.

The fourth season was announced on April 23, 2024 on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and aired from June 5, 2024 to July 11, 2024.

‘The Legend of Hanuman’ series, is currently available for streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.