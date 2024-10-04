Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar for dominance of bureaucracy in Bihar

Patna, Oct 4 (IANS) A day after a video of a JD(U) MLA went viral on social media, Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, pointing to the lack of respect shown by bureaucrats towards public representatives.

Yadav highlighted the case of JD(U) MP from Valmiki Nagar, Sunil Kumar, whose frustration was caught on camera as he struggled to get a response from junior government officers who allegedly ignored his phone calls.

"The dominance of bureaucrats is such that they do not even pick the phone of Lok Sabha MP. The Valmiki Nagar MP is looking so helpless that even a junior officer has not picked up his phone," Yadav said.

Tejashwi Yadav used this incident to argue that bureaucracy in Bihar has grown so dominant that it undermines the authority of elected officials.

He shared his views on social media platform X, calling the incident a clear example of the imbalance between bureaucrats and public representatives in the state.

This criticism reflects ongoing concerns about bureaucratic influence in Bihar, and it may fuel further discussions on the power dynamics within the state's administration.

In the video shared by Tejashwi Yadav, Valmiki Nagar MP Sunil Kumar is seen expressing frustration, stating, "I have been making calls since morning, but you are not picking up the phone. Such an attitude defames the government."

This statement was made during his visit to flood-affected areas in his constituency, where he was addressing the challenges being faced by the people.

Tejashwi Yadav criticised the state government's response, pointing out that while ruling party leaders seem concerned about the government's reputation, bureaucrats do not share this concern.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has nothing to do with it. He doesn't seek feedback even from his party members, much less from the opposition," Yadav said.

The situation is particularly dire in north Bihar, Kosi, and Seemanchal regions, where extensive flooding has affected more than 1.5 million people.

Rivers like the Gandak, Kosi, Bagmati, Kamla Balan, Parman, Burhi Gandak, and the Ganga are all flowing above danger levels, adding to the region's distress.

The combination of bureaucratic inaction and inadequate governmental response to the crisis has led to increased scrutiny of Bihar's administration amid this severe natural disaster.

