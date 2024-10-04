Dussehra 2024: Fasting Dos and Don'ts during Navratri Season!

Navratri celebrates the festivity of Maa Durga's victory over the demon, and the nine-day-long period is also considered a detox period for the body. Here is a compilation of dos and don'ts everyone must follow whether you're fasting or not. To learn more about what is eaten during this well-known celebration.

Navratri started yesterday with a celebration of the victory of good over evil; this Hindu holiday is very significant. The nine-day event, which is devoted to the adoration of Maa Durga's nine avatars, will begin on October 3, 2024, and end on October 12, 2024.

The devotees celebrate the holiday of Navratri with tremendous enthusiasm during this time, breaking their fasts on the last day. The nine days of Navratri have kept you engaged with thoughts of which is what and what is not to be done. Here's our list of must-dos and must not do's during Navratri Fasting

DOs for Navratri Fasting

This Navratri period is considered very auspicious to be on a Sattvik diet for spiritual growth, detoxification, and physiological fitness. So, include nutritious food items like sabudana, ragi, sama rice, and kuttu ke pakode in your diet. Apart from this, dairy products like milk, curd, butter, and lassi, especially sweet lassi, should be included. Sweet lassi has been found to be helpful in maintaining good gut health while ensuring nutritious and hydrating required results.

Furthermore, add fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet in order to have optimal levels of protein and vitamins; include potatoes, arbi, pumpkin, spinach, bottle gourd, cucumber, and carrot in your diet. Adding these healthy foods will keep you nourished and energetic even during the fasting period.

DON'Ts of Navratri Fasting:

To preserve all the spiritual and health benefits of Navratri fasting, several things should be avoided. Table salt is refined; hence, don't use it. Tamasic foods, such as garlic, onion, and non-vegetable dishes, should also be avoided. Other DOs and NOTs include processed items in packaged form, such as wheat flour, corn flour, canned food, junk food, etc.

Also, aerated beverages like alcohol and soda must be reduced, and canned or processed products should be avoided. A non-vegetarian diet during the nine days of Navratri, which is for detoxification and purification in the body according to the spiritual ways of Navratri, is best avoided.

