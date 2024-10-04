Rakul Preet Singh Slams Minister Konda Surekha's "Baseless" Accusations

Hyderabad, October 4 - Actress Rakul Preet Singh has fired back at Telangana Minister Konda Surekha's controversial remarks, condemning her "baseless and outrageous" accusations.

Surekha had claimed that Rakul, along with other actresses, hastily married and left the industry due to troubles with KTR and drug cases. Rakul vehemently denied these allegations, emphasizing her lack of involvement in politics.

"I urge you to refrain from using my name for political gain. Actors should be kept out of politics, and fabricated stories should not be spread for media attention," Rakul stated.

Rakul expressed disappointment in seeing a woman in a position of power make unsubstantiated claims against another woman. "Our silence should not be mistaken for weakness," she added, highlighting the actors' fraternity's dignity.

While Konda Surekha apologized to Samantha for her remarks, she has yet to address Rakul's concerns.

Rakul's Full Statement:

"I'm deeply hurt by the baseless accusations made by Minister Konda Surekha. As a responsible public figure, it's unacceptable to target individuals for political advantage. I reiterate: I have no connection with any political party or individual. Please respect our dignity and keep actors out of politics."

The incident has sparked outrage in the film industry, with many calling for accountability and an end to baseless accusations against celebrities.

