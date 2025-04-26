Manchu Vishnu's Sensational Comments on Prabhas' Acting

Manchu Vishnu has been trying his best to release his prestigious project, "Kannappa," starring some of India's best artists. Right from Mohanlal to Akshay Kumar, Vishnu has managed to bring in every single star that he knew to make his magnum opus a giant hit. Initially scheduled to release in April, Kannappa has hit a roadblock due to incomplete VFX work, and Vishnu has promised to release the movie in the month of June.

One main reason for Tollywood fans to definitely not miss Kannappa is the name Prabhas. Prabhas was initially offered to play the role of Lord Shiva, but Vishnu later revealed that the star wanted to play another crucial role after listening to the script. It remains to be seen how impactful Prabhas' role will be in the movie.

Manchu Vishnu, after heavily promoting the film in the month of March, has stopped giving interviews except for a select few. As he has the responsibility to land the film on a pan-Indian scale, Vishnu did give a few interviews to Bollywood channels as well. Fans know the bond between Prabhas and the Manchu family. Ever since Mohan Babu acted in Bujjigadu, Prabhas has been closely associated with the Manchu family.

That was also one of the main reasons why Prabhas agreed to do a special role in Kannappa. Speaking about Prabhas, Vishnu recently made comments that might not sit well with his fans. Manchu Vishnu opined that Prabhas is not a legendary actor; Mohanlal is. The Malayalam legend has gained so much experience over decades in film that it has given him legendary status.

But Vishnu immediately clarified that with time and the kind of film that Prabhas is choosing, he will soon join the long list of legendary stars in Indian cinema. It remains to be seen how well Prabhas fans will take these comments from Manchu Vishnu.