Watch - YS Jagan's First Speech after Supreme Court Verdict on Tirupati Laddu Controversy

October 4, Tadepalli

AP former CM and YSRCP President YS Jagan briefed media after Supreme Court's key comments in related to the Tirupati Laddu controversy. The Apex court formed an independent SIT to probe the allegations. Here is YS Jagan's first speech after Supreme Court's comments. YS Jagan attacked CM Chandrababu Naidu in his style. Jagan raised several important questions seeking clarification from Chandrababu on the whole issue.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for inciting religious sentiments with political malice, a point that the Supreme Court has clearly understood. He stated that the Supreme Court strongly warned against creating political dramas, yet TDP continues to spread false propaganda, which has angered him.

Commenting on the Supreme Court's verdict regarding the Tirumala Laddu controversy, Jagan said, "The Supreme Court has exposed Chandrababu’s true nature. It understood how he provoked religious sentiments with political ill-intent. The court firmly said that there should be no political drama. Chandrababu falsely claimed that the Laddus were made using animal fat, which the Supreme Court condemned. It even canceled the SIT that Chandrababu himself had appointed."

Jagan further demanded, "If Chandrababu truly has any devotion to God, he should immediately apologize to the people. But it’s clear that he lacks both fear and faith. If he had either, he would show remorse. Instead, he continues to repeat the same lies. Even now, TDP is spreading false propaganda on Twitter. After being criticized by the courts, they’ve resorted to defaming us on social media. The TTD EO has clearly stated that no adulteration occurred, yet Chandrababu continues his false narrative."

He added, "Despite the Supreme Court's reprimand, Chandrababu’s behavior hasn’t changed. He shamelessly distorts every issue and has tarnished the reputation of Tirumala. Even national media has pointed out Chandrababu’s mistakes in this Laddu controversy. He disrespected the sanctity of the Tirumala Laddu by his comments. During TDP's rule, 14 tanker loads were rejected, whereas under the YSRCP government, 18 loads were rejected. Every oil tanker that arrives must bring a certificate, and the TTD conducts three tests. If the tanker fails, it is sent back. The EO has confirmed that only vegetable fat was found in the ghee used, yet Chandrababu has deliberately discredited the Laddu’s reputation."

