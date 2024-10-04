Actress Chitra Shukla Blessed with Baby Boy

Chitra Shukla Welcomes Baby Boy!

Telugu actress Chitra Shukla has given birth to a baby boy, and she couldn't be happier! The actress took to social media to share the news and posted adorable photos of her little bundle of joy.

Chitra revealed that her baby boy was born on September 30th at 9:31 pm, coincidentally the same muhurtha (auspicious time) as her wedding. She expressed her joy, stating, "This moment is even more special because it's the same muhurtha as our wedding."

The actress tied the knot with Vaibhav Upadhyay, a police officer, in December last year.

Chitra Shukla, known for her roles in Telugu films like "Ma Abbayi," "Rangula Ratnam," "Silly Fellows," and "Hunt," has been active in the film industry since 2014. She began her career as a background dancer before transitioning to acting.

Also read: Watch - YS Jagan's First Speech after Supreme Court Verdict on Tirupati Laddu Controversy