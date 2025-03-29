Abhinaya Announces Engagement, Shares Picture with Fiancé Karthik

Popular actress Abhinaya is all set to embark on a new chapter in her life. She recently took to social media to announce her engagement to Karthik, a Hyderabad-based professional. The engagement took place on the 9th of this month, and the actress shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, accompanied by a picture with her fiancé.

Abhinaya expressed her joy and excitement about starting this new phase and revealed that the wedding will take place soon. The news has been met with an outpouring of love and best wishes from fans and the film fraternity.

Abhinaya made a mark in the film industry with her performances in movies like Shambo Shiva Shambo, Easan, and Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu. Her natural acting and impactful roles have won her critical acclaim.

Fans are eagerly waiting for more details about her wedding while showering her with best wishes for a happy married life.