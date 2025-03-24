Hyderabad Shocker: Bollywood Actress Assaulted & Robbed in Hotel

In a shocking incident, a Bollywood actress, reported to be around 30 years old, was assaulted and robbed in her hotel near Masab Tank in Banjara Hills.

According to reports, the actress was invited as a chief guest for the inauguration of a store in the city. Unidentified miscreants barged into her room late in the night.

In her complaint to the police, the actress said two men and two women entered her hotel room while she was asleep and allegedly tried to force her into ‘immoral activities’. When she resisted, the assailants tied her hands and feet, stole Rs 50,000 cash and gold from her bag and fled the scene.

It has been learnt that the woman approached the police following the incident and lodged a complaint. Police have launched an investigation and are examining the CCTV footage from the hotel and surrounding areas to nab the suspects.