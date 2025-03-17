Gold Smuggling Case: Actress Ranya Rao Faces Indecent Comments from BJP MLA

Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has stirred fresh controversy with his vulgar remarks about actress Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested for smuggling 14 kg of gold from Dubai.

Yatnal made an inappropriate comment, stating that she “hid gold wherever she had holes,” and alleged the involvement of Ministers in the case.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media platforms, Yatnal is seen speaking to reporters, where he asserted that he would expose the alleged culprits in the case during the upcoming Assembly session. He claimed to have detailed information about Ranya Rao’s relationships and who helped her bypass security to smuggle the gold into the country. He demanded that all those responsible be held accountable.

Yatnal also referenced the involvement of Ranya Rao’s stepfather, senior IPS officer and DGP K Ramachandra Rao, alleging that the actress was granted VIP protocol on several occasions under his influence. He questioned, "Can we defend someone just because they are a central government employee?" He pointed out lapses by customs officials and insisted that necessary action should be taken against them.

Ramachandra Rao is currently serving as the Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Known for his controversial statements, Yatnal previously made headlines when he referred to former Congress President Sonia Gandhi as a ‘Vishkanya’.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested the 34-year-old actress at Kempegowda airport on March 3 and recovered 14.8 kg of gold bars, valued at ₹12.56 crore. During the investigation, Ranya Rao claimed to be in Dubai on a business trip. However, DRI officials suspect that she is part of a larger gold smuggling network.