Watch - YS Jagan Meets YSRCP Key Leaders: Supreme Court Verdict on Tirupati Laddu Controversy

Andhra Pradesh state former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting with senior leaders of his party to discuss the recent Supreme Court verdict. Prominent leaders, including Botsa Satyanarayana and Kanna Babu, were present at the meeting. The discussions focused on the Supreme Court's directive to conduct an independent investigation into the Tirumala Laddu controversy.

The Supreme Court, in its hearing today (Friday), dealt another blow to former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu regarding the Tirumala Laddu case. The court ordered the formation of an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the CBI Director, canceling the SIT previously appointed by the Chandrababu-led government.

YS Jagan is expected to address a press meet at 2 PM today to share his views on the Supreme Court’s decision and its implications.

