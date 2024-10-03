Everything Under Chandrababu’s Government is a Scam: YS Jagan

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized the coalition government, stating that despite being in power for four months, it has been unable to present a budget. During a meeting with party leaders from the united West Godavari district on Thursday, Jagan discussed recent political developments. He remarked, "Presenting the budget would require them to specify how much is allocated to each scheme and promise. If they don't, people will express their anger. That’s why they are delaying the budget presentation."

People are noticing the difference...

"In the past, we released a welfare calendar every year, clearly specifying the budget allocations for each scheme. We supported the people by adhering to that calendar. Now, such transparency is absent. People are seeing the difference between the governance of YSRCP and TDP. Discussions are happening in every household about who benefited more from each government," Jagan explained.

Chandrababu’s lies have turned into deceptions...

"Chandrababu's lies are now becoming deceptions, and the people’s anger toward him is growing every day. When Jagan offered pulao, Chandrababu promised biryani, but not only was there no biryani, even the pulao disappeared. There’s no 'Super Six' or 'Super Seven.' Schemes like Vidya Deevena, Vasathi Deevena, and English medium education have suffered. The 'Toefl' initiative is gone, and even the nutritious 'Gorumudda' scheme has disappeared. The healthcare sector has been severely affected, with Aarogyasri in jeopardy, and agricultural subsidies are also fading away."

Everything under Chandrababu's government is a scam...

"There’s no sign of free insurance. RBKs are being weakened, and the door-to-door delivery system has collapsed. So far, 1.5 lakh pensions have been cut. Pensions are only being provided when people personally approach leaders. Sand, which was supposed to be free, is now more expensive than during the YSRCP’s tenure. Previously, it was available at reasonable rates, benefiting both the public and the government. Now, neither is happening. The YSRCP ensured proper stock management, but now sand is scarce, and prices are high, with the government earning nothing. We had implemented strict liquor control to protect public health. Now, this government is harming the health of the people by pushing for increased liquor sales. Everything is a scam under this regime."

Don’t fear cases...

"Clubs are operating everywhere in the state, and activities like Matka (illegal gambling) are thriving. When people question these wrongdoings, false cases are filed against them. In just four months, the state’s situation has worsened. YSRCP leaders and workers should move forward with patience, support the people, and take part in their struggles. There is no need to fear the cases being filed to silence and suppress us," Jagan asserted.

Injustice is prevailing...

"They imprisoned me for 16 months. No one has been harassed the way I was. Yet, with the people’s blessings, we have moved forward. Apart from filing cases, this government is incapable of doing anything else. Is the Red Book such a big deal? They are acting as if it’s some great achievement. If this continues, everyone will start writing a book. Justice and righteousness should prevail. Unfortunately, today’s governance is full of injustice. But it will be our government that returns," Jagan concluded.