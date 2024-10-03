Jani Master Gets Bail in Harassment Case

Renowned choreographer Jani Master has been granted interim bail by the Upparapally court in connection with allegations of sexual harassment. The bail, granted with certain conditions, allows Johnny Master to attend the 70th National Film Awards ceremony.

Background of the Case

Jani Master was arrested by Narsingh police following a complaint filed by a young woman from Madhya Pradesh, alleging sexual assault while working as his assistant choreographer. He was initially remanded to 14 days in Chanchalguda Jail, which expired on October 3.

Bail Conditions

The Rangareddy court granted Jani Master bail from October 6 to 10, enabling him to receive his National Award for Best Choreography for his work in the Tamil film "Thiruchitrambalam" (Thiru). He will share this honor with Satish Krishnan Master.

National Awards Ceremony

The 70th National Film Awards ceremony will take place on October 8, where Jani Master will receive his award.

Next Steps

Jani Master's interim bail expires on October 10. Further developments in the case are awaited.