Adah Sharma: Used some voices inspired by some famous people in ‘Reeta Sanyal’

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) The makers of drama series “Reeta Sanyal” dropped the trailer on Friday. The show’s lead actress Adah Khan spoke about getting into the character and how she has used some voices inspired by some famous people to give it an extra edge.

Adah, who essays the titular role of Reeta Sanyal said: “Playing Reeta Sanyal was a crazy experience for me. She’s sharp, fearless, and always one step ahead. Reeta’s sense of humour even in serious situations is something I resonated with the most.”

The actress said that she is trying to play characters she hasn't played before.

Adah, who is fresh off the success of “The Kerala Story” added: “And in Reeta Sanyal I got to be so many people. Legally ! Reeta is a master of disguises and I can't wait for the audience to watch her in different get ups speaking in different accents. I've used some voices inspired by some famous people too so I think the audience is in for a laugh riot.

“The unique thing about this show is that there isn't any movie or show I can draw comparisons to ."

Talking about the series, director Abhirup Ghosh said he is thrilled to bring this intricate blend of courtroom drama, pulp fiction and detective work to life.

“Reeta Sanyal is a true blue masala show that has everything that us Indian audiences like to watch, ranging from comedy to revenge; from action to thrills; from romance to bromance. Our talented ensemble cast, led by Adah Sharma, has poured their hearts into these characters.”

He said that with the character of Reeta, they wanted to present an edgy character with a quirky flair and intelligence resembling Adah in reality.

Ghosh said that the actress has poured her infectious energy into Reeta and steered the narrative in an exciting direction.

The series also stars Ankur Rathee, Rahul Dev and Manik Papneja.

Talking about his character, Rahul said: “Playing Thakral has been a rewarding experience. A devil’s advocate carrying a big reputation, he's feared and respected by most in the legal circles.

He operates in the gray areas of legality and blurs the lines between legal and illegal. He is the bane of Reeta’s life.”

Rahul said that while essaying Thakral's part, he was able to explore spoken words(dialogues) which went beyond the scope of real life.

Actor Ankur Rathee said that his character, Jai, is a quirky yet charming police inspector.

“He aids Reeta’s investigation and their flirtatious dynamic leaves us constantly wondering “will they won’t they?” It only adds to the layers of tension, suspense, and theatrics that drive the story forward.”

Manik Papneja added that working with Adah was a blast and said that her energy is impeccable, and our off-screen rapport made it easy to build natural chemistry on set.

The series will air on Disney+ Hotstar.

