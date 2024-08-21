Daggubatis Deny Rumours: Naga Chaitanya - Sobhita's Relationship

The recent engagement of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala has been surrounded by rumors of a rift between the Akkineni and Daggubati families. However, sources close to the family have categorically denied these claims, labeling them as baseless speculation. In fact, the Daggubati clan went out of their way to host a warm and intimate high tea ceremony to celebrate the union, attended by both families in a display of unity and joy.

This heartwarming occasion was a testament to the strong bond between the two families, putting to rest any rumors of tension or discord. The engagement ceremony itself was a private affair, with only close family members in attendance, followed by a traditional vegetarian lunch and a high tea party at the Daggubati residence.

Later, Nagarjuna hosted a private dinner at his home, further celebrating the close-knit relationship between the two families. While social media has been abuzz with speculation about a rift, with claims of the Daggubati clan not following Sobhita on social media, these rumors remain unconfirmed and lack substance.

The recent celebrations have demonstrated the love, unity, and warmth between the two families, welcoming Sobhita into their fold with open arms.