Awards Talk Between Allu Arjun and Nani!

The heartwarming conversation between two Tollywood actors, Allu Arjun and Nani, warms the audience's hearts. After the recent Filmfare win for his movie 'Dasara', Nani posted a tweet with the award in his hands. Allu Arjun commented, 'Congratulations. Well Deserved' to wish him congratulations for his tremendous win.

Nani didn't hesitate to reply, "Thank you, bunny. I am sure next year, the 'The Rule' guy will take many more home." Nani's comment explains how he wishes Allu Arjun success in his Pusha sequel, Pushpa: The Riser. Pushpa, the actor, replied again, "I really hope that comes true."

This heartfelt, brief online conversation between two Tollywood favourites created a buzz in social media. Allu Arjun is the first Telugu actor to receive a prestigious National Award for his movie Pushpa: The Rise. Both actors are known for their versatile performances, and Nani gave his exceptional acting in Dasara, Hi Nanna.

This act of appreciation shows the mutual respect between two stars, even with an intense fandom.

