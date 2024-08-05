Hashan Tillakaratne rejoins politics, announces support to Lankan Opposition leader

Colombo, Aug 5 (IANS) Hashan Tillakaratne, a member of the Arjuna Ranatunga-led team that won the 1996 World Cup announced on Monday that he will be rejoining politics and support the candidacy of the opposition leader Sajith Premadasa of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

Tillakaratne, currently the head coach of the Bangladesh women's cricket team, announced his allegiance to Premadasa - one of the key contenders to the Presidenc- as the island nation gets ready for elections slated for September 21.

Tillakarante's wife Apsari, who is the current convenor of women's cricket in Sri Lanka, was also present when the announcement was made. Interestingly, Apsari has supported the former regime of Rajapaksas and also served as the Coordinating Secretary to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Tillakaratne had joined politics after his retirement in 2004. Later, he continued as a coach and took up various responsibilities in various Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) committees.

Former skippers Arjuna Ranatunga and Sanath Jayasuirya had also joined politics earlier and entered the Parliament as lawmakers.

Sri Lanka's crucial Presidential Election could see three main contenders, including Premadasa, current President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Marxist Party leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

