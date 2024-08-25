Allu Sirish's 'Buddy' Coming to Netflix Soon!

However, the movie will soon be accessible on an OTT platform, according to an official announcement. Buddy, helmed by Sam Anton, is a reimagining of the Tamil film Teddy, which had Arya in its original role. In the movie, Gayatri Bharadwaj portrayed the principal female role.

With "Buddy," Allu Sirish had planned for a big hit, but the movie's theatrical run fell short of expectations. It is still to be seen if it can attract OTT viewers. On August 30, the film will be made accessible for streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

