Megha Akash invites Rajinikanth to her wedding!

South Indian actress Megha Akash rose to fame in 2017 when she costarred with Nithiin in the film "Lie." She has since made an impression on multiple other movies. But the 28-year-old actress is getting married shortly. She hasn't made any announcements before, but her wedding plans have started.

Despite the numerous rumours circulating about Megha Akash's impending marriage, she has officially confirmed the news by recently engaging with her longtime partner, Saai Vishnu. Photos from the engagement ceremony, which took place in Kerala, have become popular online. Megha Akash has stated in multiple interviews that she has always been a fan of Rajinikanth.

She invited Thalaiva to her marriage when she recently visited his home with her family and fiancé Saai Vishnu. Megha Akash also posted pictures of herself with Rajinikanth on social media, along with an admiring comment welcoming him. But the photos did not show the wedding invitation card. After four years of dating, Megha Akash and Sai Vishnu recently became engaged. She sent her admirers pictures from her engagement.

Her marriage in Kollywood was the subject of severe rumours in the past; the Tamil media even announced her marriage too soon. Megha Akash has continuously refuted these rumours, and she is now getting married to her true love. The wedding's date has yet to be disclosed.