Telangana CM’s sensational comments on HYDRA-led demolition drive

Hyderabad: A day after the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRA) demolished the Telugu superstar Nagarjuna-owned N-Convention centre in Madhapur over alleged encroachment, Chief minister A Revanth Reddy said the state government is removing unauthorized structures in the Full Tank Level/ Buffer zones of the water bodies in the city region.

Participating in the Ananta Sesha Sthapana celebrations here on Sunday, Revanth Reddy warned the land grabbers and said the government will not spare anyone who is involved in the encroachment of government land.

He said HYDRA will demolish all the illegal and unauthorized structures in the FTL level of the lakes and other water bodies. He also clarified that the land grabbers may be highly influential persons but the government body will tackle all illegal encroachments on water bodies in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that HYDRA will soon get more teeth. The Telangana government is planning to strengthen the government body by setting up an exclusive police station for its Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) wing.

Currently, the HYDRA is forced to visit other police stations with a request to transfer the First Information Reports (FIRs) to other police stations. In this regard, the state government is expected to issue an executive order in the coming days.



