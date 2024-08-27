Is Allu Arjun's Film with Atlee happening?

South Indian actor Allu Arjun is all set to release his successful sequel project, Pushpa 2, under Sukumar's direction in December. A few rumors about Allu Arjun's collaboration with director Atlee Kumar excited fans. But there are no updates on this movie, raising questions about whether the project is on or not.

According to reports, the discussions between Sun Pictures, Atlee, and Allu Arjun are still ongoing. The team will soon make the final announcement on this project. Allu Arjun's Pushpa became a sensational hit a few years back, and now Pushpa 2 is to entertain the fans in the theatres on December 6.

Also read Jr NTR's Double Role: Devara's Big Surprise on September 27.