Jr NTR's Double Role: Devara's Big Surprise on September 27?

Devara, the most anticipated movie starring Jr NTR and Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, will be released on September 27. After the makers' announcement, fans' excitement skyrocketed, and the recent song is still on fans' playlists.

Exactly one month before its release, the moviemakers released a poster saying 'The faces of Fear' in which Jr NTR is seen in double roles. As per the reports, the "RRR" actor is to play the father-son duo in the movie with a complete action genre. After the new poster was released, the excitement peaked, and the poster went viral.

The poster stirred up the fans' excitement, making their speculations grow about whether NTR will play a dual role or two different shades. Let's experience his Majestic Madness in theaters on September 27.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐅𝐀𝐂𝐄𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐅𝐄𝐀𝐑 ‼️ In a month, his arrival will stir up the world with an unmissable big screen experience 🔥🔥 Let’s experience his Majestic Madness in theaters on September 27th ❤️‍🔥#Devara #DevaraOnSep27th pic.twitter.com/IJtvGRCwaa — Devara (@DevaraMovie) August 27, 2024

Also, read Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram First Show and US Premieres Ticket Sales Report.