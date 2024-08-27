Nani's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram First Show and US Premieres Ticket Sales Report

The highly anticipated Natural Star's Saripodhaa Sanivaaram is to be released in theatres on August 29. This is Nani and Vivek's second collaboration, following Ante Sundaraniki, and Vivek Athreya directs it. According to the staff, everything is going well, and the reservations are promising.

The movie makers have confirmed that there will be 7 a.m. shoes through X. They even mentioned that the early morning shows will be open starting tomorrow morning. The reports say that bookings on a few screens are now open. Surprisingly, the USA sales are also impressive. SaripodhaaSanivaaram USA Premieres Pre Sales $225,459 from 998 shows in 338 locs. [11,654 Tickets] Two days to go for premieres.

In the lead role, Priyanka Mohan stars together with Nani, SJ Suryah, Abhirami, Aditi Balan, Saikumar, and others to play critical roles in the movie. Under DVV Danayya's production, the film is set for release.

