Why Selena Gomez was 'nervous' to join the cast of ‘Only Murders In The Building’

Los Angeles, Aug 27 (IANS) Actress-singer Selena Gomez has revealed that she was "nervous" about joining the cast of her comedy-drama streaming series, 'Only Murders In The Building'.

Selena made her name as a teenager with the leading role of 'Wizards of Waverly Place' but carved out a pop career in the years that followed, reports Female First UK.

However, when she gave her nod to star in the Apple+ series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, it proved to be a major comeback to the small screen for her.

Selena, who has been nominated for an Emmy for her role in 'Only Murders In The Building', told Extra: "I was nervous. This was my second TV show that I'd ever done. I was really excited, but I have to be genuine. The first day we shot I felt I could take a deep breath because I knew I was in good company.”

As per Female First UK, the actress-singer is also a part of the reboot of 'Wizards of Waverly Place'. However, she will be seen serving as an executive producer for the show, and will also appear in the first episode as she prepares to return to the role of Alex Russo on the magical show, admitted that she is "honoured" to be going back to her roots.

She said: "It took years, honestly. It was just an idea and then after probably four years we came up with an idea. I was immediately on board, and I can't wait to bring this show to a whole new generation. And I'm honoured to pay homage to where I started.”

Selena's Emmy nomination is the first time she has been up for any major award in the field of television and recently revealed that she had no clue about her sudden career milestone until her friend texted her.

