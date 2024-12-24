Allu Arjun to Establish Sri Teja Foundation with Rs 2 Crore Fund?

Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun is reportedly planning to establish a trust in the name of Sri Teja, the nine-year-old boy injured in the stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of Pushpa-2. According to media reports, the trust will be called the ‘Sri Teja Trust’ and will start with a fund of Rs 2 crore.

Allu Arjun himself is expected to contribute Rs 1 crore to the trust. The director of Pushpa-2, Sukumar, will donate Rs 50 lakh, and production house Mythri Movie Makers will also contribute Rs 50 lakh. The funds will be used for Sri Teja’s family, focusing on their healthcare and education needs.

Prominent figures from the film industry, along with Sri Teja’s father, are expected to be involved in the trust. While there has been no official confirmation yet from the Pushpa team, reports suggest Allu Arjun will make a formal announcement once legal formalities are completed. The main aim of this initiative is to provide lifelong support to Sri Teja’s family in their time of need. There are also plans to raise additional funds if needed in the future.