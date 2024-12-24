Allu Arjun's Statement Recorded by Chikkadpally Police: Sandhya Theater Case

The police have recorded the statement of Tollywood actor Allu Arjun in connection with the stampede case at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The actor, who was summoned by the police for questioning, arrived at the police station earlier today.

Reports say that the police have questioned Allu Arjun about his presence at the theatre on the day of the incident. According to reports, the actor has cooperated with the police and given them all the necessary information.

The stampede took place at Sandhya Theatre on December 25 on the benefit show of Allu Arjun's latest film. A woman died in the stampede and several others were injured.

The police are investigating the case, and it has already picked up some of the staff members working in the theatre. Police are also examining the role played by the theatre management as well as those who planned the benefit show.

Allu Arjun's statement is being taken under 161 CrPC. As per this provision, a police officer is permitted to record the statement of a witness or an accused person. They expect other witnesses to be summoned such as the theatre employees, employees, and organizers of the benefit show.

Many have condemned the incident following huge expressions of condolences from many of Allu Arjun's fans and well-wishers for the dead woman's family.

The Telangana government is taking close observation of the case, and the police were instructed to take severe measures against the perpetrators of this incident.

