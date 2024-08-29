Watch: CM's Brother Attacks Lady Reporter

Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy's brother, Anumula Tirupati Reddy, recently received notices from HYDRAA. Tirupati Reddy's security reacted harshly to a lady news reporter on duty, pushing and stopping the cameraman despite the reporter's assertion of their right to cover the story.

Watch video:

Camera person and Women Journalist attacked by CM Revanth brother Anumula Tirupati Reddy followers for covering News over constructing his house on Durgam Cheruvu FTL … pic.twitter.com/Fut79tXjdL — Krishank (@Krishank_BRS) August 29, 2024

