Watch: CM's Brother Attacks Lady Reporter

Aug 29, 2024, 13:36 IST
- Sakshi Post

Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy's brother, Anumula Tirupati Reddy, recently received notices from HYDRAA. Tirupati Reddy's security reacted harshly to a lady news reporter on duty, pushing and stopping the cameraman despite the reporter's assertion of their right to cover the story.

Watch video: 

