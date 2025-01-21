US Shooting: Hyderabad Student Dies in Washington DC, Cab-Driver Father Inconsolable

A 26-year-old student from Hyderabad, who had gone to the United States for higher studies, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Washington DC. Ravi Teja, a native of Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhongir district, was pursuing his master's degree in the US. He had gone to deliver a cake as part of his part-time job when the incident occurred.

According to his family members, Ravi Teja had spoken to them on Saturday and told them that he would soon get a good job and take care of them. His life was cut short in a tragic incident.

Ravi Teja's father, Chandra Mouli, is a cab driver, and his mother, Suvarna, is a homemaker. They live in Green Hills Colony, Hyderabad. According to Chandra Mouli, Ravi Teja had promised to get a good job and take care of them soon.

"I had talked to my son on Saturday and he said I would soon have a good job and take care of us," Chandra Mouli said tearfully. "He also promised me that I will have a good gift soon. That is why he was killed by his life coming to an early end.".

The family members of Ravi Teja are shocked and are demanding that his body be brought back to India as soon as possible. Union Minister Bandi Sanjay has spoken to the family members and assured them that he would help in bringing back Ravi Teja's body to India.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the Indian community in the US, and many are demanding justice for Ravi Teja's family. The police in Washington DC are investigating the incident, and efforts are on to identify the assailants.

Ravi Teja's death is a tragic reminder of the risks faced by Indian students and professionals in the US. The incident has highlighted the need for increased security measures to protect the Indian community in the US.

