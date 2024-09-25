Shock to Jani Master: Police Custody Granted by Court

Hyderabad, September 25:

The legal net around Tollywood choreographer Jani Master, who is facing serious sexual harassment allegations, has tightened further. On Wednesday, a Ranga Reddy court granted police custody of Jani Master for four days, allowing for deeper interrogation.

Master, currently lodged in Charlapalli Jail, will be subjected to intense questioning by the police. His arrest followed a complaint filed by a female choreographer accusing him of sexual harassment. Master has already confessed to the crimes. However, police believe that further custodial interrogation may uncover more heinous acts committed by the accused.

A previous remand report had revealed shocking details of Master's crimes. The report stated, "The victim and Master met in 2019. With malicious intent, he employed her as an assistant. In 2020, he sexually assaulted her in a Mumbai hotel when she was only 16 years old. Over the next four years, he repeatedly assaulted her, threatening to ruin her film career if she spoke out. He used his influence to deny her film opportunities. Even Master's wife threatened the victim."

After the victim filed a complaint, Master went into hiding but was eventually apprehended by Telangana's OSG team in a Goa hotel after a four-day manhunt. He was subsequently brought to Hyderabad and remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by an Upparpalli court, following which he was sent to Chanchalguda Jail.