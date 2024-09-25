Nayanthara's Joyful Ear Piercing Moment in Greece

South Indian actress Nayanthara shared a delightful video on social media, showcasing her ear-piercing experience in Greece.

The Video

The clip begins with Nayanthara motivating herself, "Yenal mudiyum thozha" (I can do it, friend). She selects jewelry, appears nervous yet excited, and squirms during the procedure. Post-piercing, she beams with pride, saying "I am born ready" and breaks into a happy dance.

Style and Jewelry

Nayanthara sports a stunning white dress, showcasing her natural glow, sleek braid, and captivating smile. Her freshly pierced ears flaunt a stud and two embossed arched earrings.

Caption and Reference

Her caption, "Your cue to say wow what ears Kadhu ma," nods to her film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, where Vijay Sethupathi's character admires her ear piercing.

Greece Vacation

Nayanthara's holiday updates include:

1. Heartwarming moments with her son by the pool.

2. Relaxing poolside, soaking in breathtaking views.

3. Quality family time with husband Vignesh Shivan and twins Uyir and Ulag.

Previous Celebrations

Before Greece, the couple celebrated Vignesh's birthday in Dubai.

Get a glimpse of Nayanthara's joyful ear-piercing experience and idyllic Greece vacation on her social media!

