Nayanthara, Vignesh, Madhavan, and Sarita Ring in 2025 with a Dreamy Dubai Getaway

Actor Nayanthara and her husband, director Vignesh Shivan, recently enjoyed a "surreal night" in Dubai with actor R Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje. On Tuesday, Sarita shared a picture on Instagram, capturing the two couples wrapped in blankets on a yacht near the waterfront, with Dubai’s iconic skyline in the background. It seemed like they were preparing to ring in the New Year 2025 in style. Along with the photo, Sarita wrote, "Making beautiful memories with beautiful people. Happy 2025."

Nayanthara re-shared the image on her Instagram Story, adding, "The best time with sweetest Maddy sir and Sarita ma'am. Such a surreal night." She also posted a video, saying, "Only love around us," showing the couples enjoying the serene waters and the beautiful evening.

Nayanthara and R Madhavan had previously worked together on the film Test, directed by S. Sashikanth. The movie also stars Siddharth, Meera Jasmine, and Kaali Venkat in pivotal roles.

The Dubai getaway allowed the two couples to create lasting memories, all while welcoming the upcoming year with warmth and love.

