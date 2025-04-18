Kesari Chapter 2 Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar Delivers an Emotional Knockout, Declare Fans

For long, Akshay Kumar fans have been waiting for him to deliver a huge box-office blockbuster. While that didn't happen, Akshay has been able to experiment with his roles a bit in the recent past, and one such film to come out of the star's versatile film bio is Kesari Chapter 2. The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, released in theatres amid below-par hype, as the makers are hoping for word of mouth to take care of the box office.

Dharma Productions, known for their extensive marketing efforts, opted not to heavily promote the film, believing that films such as Kesari Chapter 2 should naturally create a buzz among the general public. Inspired by the life of Indian National Congress leader C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj in the court, condemning their brutality in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film has R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday, and others playing key roles besides Akshay Kumar.

Those who have watched the movie have been heaping praises on Akshay for choosing such a film at a time when his box-office numbers aren't great. Even though patriotic movies are Akshay Kumar's forte, Kesari 2 looks like it's not necessarily loud but delivers the knockout punch when needed the most. Those who left the theatres after the morning shows expressed the same emotion.

While Akshay Kumar fans are proud that their hero decided to do this film irrespective of box-office numbers, neutral audiences will be happy that they have a good film to take their families to the theatres to this weekend. Let's take a look at some of the genuine reactions that are coming from the audiences.

#KesariChapter2 is a cinematic masterpiece that stirs the soul with patriotism. @akshaykumar delivers a career-defining performance—intense, powerful, and deeply inspiring. A must-watch for every Indian. Jai Hind!#KesariChapter2Review pic.twitter.com/uVXcmF2i3K — Vinay Prabhakar (@akkivinaya) April 18, 2025

#KesariChapter2: INTENSE.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

A gripping mix of emotion, history & patriotism.#AkshayKumar delivers one of his finest performances, and the screenplay keeps you hooked till the end.#KesariChapter2Review #RMadhavan #MustWatch pic.twitter.com/932aDpOTPx — aashutosh singh (@aashutoshs55560) April 18, 2025

#KesariChapter2 of Interval – and wow, what a fantastic movie!

Gripping storyline, powerful performances, and every scene packed with emotion and intensity.

If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re seriously missing out. This one’s a must-watch

wait for the second half — Cineholic (@BASANTPATEL9) April 18, 2025

#KesariChapter2 👌 .... A must watch film .... Highly recommended

What a movie 🎬 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💯💯💯💯💯💯 — Akshay Kumar (@Kumaar8165) April 18, 2025