Kesari Chapter 2 Twitter Review: Akshay Kumar Delivers an Emotional Knockout, Declare Fans

Apr 18, 2025, 10:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

For long, Akshay Kumar fans have been waiting for him to deliver a huge box-office blockbuster. While that didn't happen, Akshay has been able to experiment with his roles a bit in the recent past, and one such film to come out of the star's versatile film bio is Kesari Chapter 2. The film, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, released in theatres amid below-par hype, as the makers are hoping for word of mouth to take care of the box office.

Dharma Productions, known for their extensive marketing efforts, opted not to heavily promote the film, believing that films such as Kesari Chapter 2 should naturally create a buzz among the general public. Inspired by the life of Indian National Congress leader C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Raj in the court, condemning their brutality in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the film has R. Madhavan, Ananya Panday, and others playing key roles besides Akshay Kumar.

Those who have watched the movie have been heaping praises on Akshay for choosing such a film at a time when his box-office numbers aren't great. Even though patriotic movies are Akshay Kumar's forte, Kesari 2 looks like it's not necessarily loud but delivers the knockout punch when needed the most. Those who left the theatres after the morning shows expressed the same emotion.

While Akshay Kumar fans are proud that their hero decided to do this film irrespective of box-office numbers, neutral audiences will be happy that they have a good film to take their families to the theatres to this weekend. Let's take a look at some of the genuine reactions that are coming from the audiences.


