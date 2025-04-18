IPL 2025: One thing about Hardik is that he never gives up, says Ajay Jadeja

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja said the one thing he admires about Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya is his never-give-up attitude and willingness to lead the team from the front in every aspect.

Till last week, MI’s campaign was in tatters, but under Pandya, they have now managed to get back-to-back wins over Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Pandya himself is now the joint second leading wicket-taker alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur in IPL 2025 by picking 11 scalps in six games.

"Hardik Pandya is a character, and He is leading from the front – whether it’s batting, bowling, fielding, or even off the field. He’s always smiling. The one thing about him – he never gives up. Last year wasn’t the best for him, but this year, even without great results early on, he’s stayed true to his style," said Jadeja on JioHotstar.

He also felt MI’s turnaround in their campaign was sparked by the thrilling 12-run win they got over DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. "The turnaround, in my opinion, came in the last game against Delhi Capitals. That game was gone; most teams would’ve given up. But Mumbai Indians clawed back – and that’s Hardik Pandya for you."

“That was the game that may well have turned their season around. Tonight (winning this game) was a bonus. It was a comfortable win, but the Delhi game showed what MI and Hardik are made of. When Hardik Pandya walks in, even when the team needs 10, 12, 15 runs an over, you still feel they’ve got a better chance with him at the crease,” added Jadeja.

MI, now at seventh place in the points table, will aim to complete a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2025 when they take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a blockbuster clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday evening.

