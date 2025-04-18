Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's Birth Anniversary: Quotes, Messages, and Wishes

April 18, 2025, is the birthday of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. The day is commemorated as Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti or Prakash Parv in memory of the great Guru's life and teachings. Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji was born in 1621 and is remembered for his courage, kindness, and unshakeable adherence to the tenets of Sikhism.

Life and Teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's life was a reflection of his firm belief and his commitment towards the well-being of mankind. He was a warrior-guru who fought to protect religious freedom and resisted oppression. His preachings, as documented in the Guru Granth Sahib, stress the value of leading an honest life, serving mankind, and practising courage and compassion.

Quotes from Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji

"Abandon your head, but not those whom you have sworn to defend. Offer your life, but not your faith."

"If the body, feet, or hands are covered with dust, they are purified by washing them with water. If clothes become defiled, through soap they are washed clean of filth. If the buddhi (intellect) is established by sin, love of the Name will cleanse it."

"Realisation of the true nature of this material world, its illusory, transitory and perishable nature best dawns on an individual in suffering."

"Let no man in the world live in ignorance. Without a Guru, none can reach the other shore."

"The material world is illusory and transitory. This realisation only dawns on an individual during suffering."

"For those who think praise and dispraise are the same, greed and attachment don't exist, and pain and pleasure don't trap, think of them as enlightened and saved."

"The one to conquer ego and look at as the only doer of things, This individual is the one to achieve Jiwan Mukti."

"Dwell in peace in the home of your being, and the Messenger of Death will not be able to touch you. Death would not be called bad, O people, if one knew how to truly die."

"Never leave the ones to whom you pledged to guard them, but rather give up your head."

"Sacrifice your life, but never your religion."

"God is one, but he has infinite forms. He is the creator of the universe."

"The birth of children, the upbringing of those given birth to, and the daily existence of men, of these things woman is the cause."

Messages for Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2025

"May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji grant you and your family everlasting joy, peace, and happiness."

"May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji provide you with the bravery and prowess to combat evil and stand ever by the side of righteousness."

"May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji guide you to fulfil all your dreams and may his blessings be upon you in everything that you do."

"May Waheguru's name be installed in your heart. May Guru Ji's love and blessings always be with you."

"Warmest wishes to you and your family on Prakashparb day!"

"May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji continue to bless you and your family."

"Wishing you a very Happy Prakashparb of Guru Teg Bahadur Ji."

"Wishing you good health, happiness, and bliss this Prakashpurab of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji!"

"May Wahe Guru bless you and make all your wishes come true!"

"May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji be your guiding star in your life and may he bestow blessings on you this Prakashpurab."

"May your life be filled with blissful and happy days with Guru's blessings."

"May you draw inspiration from the greatness of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, who preached peace and harmony!"

Other Wishes and Messages

"May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's blessings always be on your path of righteousness."

"Wishing you a blissful Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2025."

"May Guru Ji's teachings make you live a life of meaning and purpose."

"Happy Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti! May joy and happiness fill your life."

"May the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji motivate us to become better human beings."

"Warm wishes on your family and your behalf on Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti."

"May Guru Ji's love and blessings be always with you."

"Happy Prakash Purab! May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's teachings illuminate your path towards truth."

"May Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji's blessings fill your life with peace and prosperity."

"Wishing you happy and blessed Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2025."

"May you be inspired by Guru Ji to stand up against what is evil and unjust."

"May the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji inspire many generations to come."

Conclusion

Guru Tegh Bahadur Jayanti 2025 is a day to recall the life and teachings of the ninth Sikh Guru. His work continues to influence millions globally, reminding us to be brave, and compassionate, and fight for what is right. On this joyous occasion, let us remember to be as the values of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji are.

