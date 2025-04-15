In a deeply disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through the Indian community in Dubai, two Indian nationals from Telangana were fatally attacked and two others seriously injured by a Pakistani coworker at a popular bakery in the city. Though the incident occurred last Friday, it only recently came to public attention.

The deceased have been identified as Ashtapu Prem Sagar (40), a native of Son mandal in Nirmal district, and Srinivas from Nizamabad district. All four victims, along with the accused, were employed at the same bakery, which is well-known among the Indian expatriate community.

Preliminary reports suggest that the assailant may have been driven by workplace-related stress, with some sources pointing to possible religious motivations behind the attack. Witnesses allege that after carrying out the stabbings, the attacker shouted religious slogans, raising concerns about the communal nature of the violence.

The two injured individuals, also believed to be Telugu-speaking, are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Medical sources report their condition as critical but stable.

Insiders claim the bakery management is attempting to downplay the incident, reportedly instructing staff not to speak about it. A large portion of the bakery’s workforce hails from Telangana, and the attack has left many in the community both traumatized and fearful.

Authorities have launched a full investigation into the incident, but official details are still awaited.