Dragon Star Pradeep Ranganathan and Team Receive Rajinikanth’s Blessings

Rising star Pradeep Ranganathan has delivered yet another major box office hit, with his recent release crossing the Rs. 100 crore milestone. Titled Dragon, and released in Telugu as Return of the Dragon, the romantic comedy is directed by Ashwin Marimuthu and stars Kayadu Lohar and Anupama Parameswaran in prominent roles.

Cinematic icon Rajinikanth, known for his encouragement of fresh talent, personally congratulated the film's team on their remarkable success. The cast and crew had the rare opportunity to meet the legendary star and receive his blessings.

Pradeep Ranganathan shared snapshots from the memorable encounter on social media, sending fans into a frenzy. His caption particularly caught attention: "Watching Thalaivar recreate his signature cigarette flip left me speechless. Thank you, God." The photos quickly gained traction online, fueling the excitement surrounding the film’s achievements.

With its theatrical run continuing to draw audiences, the filmmakers are preparing for a grand celebration of the movie’s success. Additionally, the digital premiere of Dragon is expected to take place later this month, offering fans another chance to enjoy the blockbuster.

