Nayanthara's Sons Uyir, Ulag Dance to NTR, Janhvi’s Chuttamalle song!

In an adorable video, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's twin sons, Uyir and Ulag can be spotted dancing to the catchy rhythm of 'Chuttamalle' from the film Devara: Part 1. The melody, composed by the genius Anirahud Ravichander, is now a chartbuster, and one can tell easily that the little twins are fans of the hit number!

The clip, posted by Vignesh Shivan on social media, features the twin brothers sitting on their father's lap in a vehicle, as their mother Nayanthara records the special moment. When the hook of 'Chuttamalle' starts playing, Uyir and Ulag eagerly imitate Anirahud's signature 'aah' segment, leaving everyone stunned.

Nayanthara's response to her sons' performance is priceless, as she appreciates them with a wide smile, uttering "Good job, man!" Vignesh Shivan, who posted the video, captioned it with an emotional message, emphasizing the significance of music in their lives. He wrote, "Rhythm, timing, music - our life and soul."

The video went viral, and fans and followers showered the family with love and appreciation. 'Chuttamalle' has surely turned into a phenomenon, and its soulful music and irresistible beats have made it a feature in concerts and cultural events. The song even featured at Ed Sheeran's Hyderabad concert recently, and he sang it with singer Shilpa Rao.

Uyir and Ulag are carrying on their parents' legacy, demonstrating their passion for music and performance. We can't wait to hear what the future has in store for these talented young twins!

