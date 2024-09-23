Jani Master Harassment Controversy: Allu Arjun is no way related - Pushpa Producer's Response

Sep 23, 2024, 13:15 IST
Tollywood choreographer Jani master's harassment allegations has become sensational. Assistant choreographer has leveled serious allegations Jani master. He was arrested by the police under POCSO act and a probe is ongoing. With the names of Allu Arjun, director Sukumar came to the fore and allegedly behind the victim, Pushpa 2 producer Ravi Yalamanchali has responded to the whole episode for the first time.

Pushpa 2 producer commented that Jani master and the victim associate choreographer issue is their personal matter. The issue has nothing to do with Pushpa 2 movie. "Jani master was supposed to choreograph a special song for Pushpa 2 and in between this issue surfaced. It is unfortunate,"csaid Pushpa 2 producer Ravi. He added that the victim is part of Pushpa 2 as an additional choreographer.

Meanwhile, the matter is in the court. Jani master has been sent to Chanchalguda jail on a judicial remand for 14 days. Reports have it that Jani master's wife Ayesha aka Sumalatha would be taken into custody. However, we have to wait for an official confirmation.

