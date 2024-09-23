NTR"s Devara First Review Out: Inside Details Here

Anirudh Ravichander's Glowing Review of Jr NTR's Devara Sends Fans into Frenzy

Renowned music composer Anirudh Ravichander has sparked excitement on social media with his cryptic yet optimistic review of Jr NTR's upcoming film, Devara. Just five days before its release on September 27, Anirudh's tweet, accompanied by telling emojis, hints that Devara is poised for box office success.

#Devara 👍💥🔥

This isn't the first time Anirudh has shared his advance praise; he similarly endorsed Rajinikanth's Jailer, Leo, and Jawan. Fans are ecstatic, with one commenting, "The last similar tweet from Ani was for INDUSTRY HIT JAILER," and another predicting, "Sure shot BB."

Grand Pre-Release Event Canceled

Unfortunately, the highly anticipated pre-release event was canceled due to an overwhelming crowd at the venue. Jr NTR, who was looking forward to his first solo film event in six years, expressed disappointment in a heartfelt video message.

Devara: A Pan-Indian Release

Directed by Koratala Siva and produced by Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts, Devara stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan. The film will release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on September 27.

The stage is set for Devara's mega release. Will it live up to Anirudh's promising review and Jr NTR's expectations? The wait is almost over.



