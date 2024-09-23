Esha Deol travels by Vande Bharat: Taking a train ride after a really long time

Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) Actress Esha Deol took a train ride after a really long time and said that she will be traveling via Vande Bharat.

Esha took to Instagram, where she shared a video, where she was seen talking about her “train ride”. The video then moments from her getting on to the train, the Mumbai Central and some selfies. She did not reveal the destination she was travelling to.

In the clip, she is heard saying: “Taking a train ride after a really long time. We are going to go by Vande Bharat” and captioned it: “Train ride #traveldiaries #trainride #mumbaicentral #vandebharat #workmode #smoothride #reelitfeelit #trendingreels #india #hoodie #mystyle #indianinfrastructure #atitsbest #chill #love #eshadeol #gratitude”

Vande Bharat Express is a medium-distance superfast express service operated by Indian Railways. The train was a part of the 'Make in India' initiative by the government and entered commercial service on 15 February 2019.

Esha started her journey in acting with Vinay Shukla's “Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe” in 2002. She was then seen in films such as “Na Tum Jaano Na Hum” opposite Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

The daughter of Hema Malini and veteran star Dharmendra was then seen in “Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa” opposite Tusshar Kapoor. Her first two movies of 2003 were “Kucch Toh Hai” and “Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne”.

She was then seen in films such as “LOC: Kargil”, “Yuva”, “Dhoom”, “No Entry”, “Darling” and “Cakewalk” to name a few.

The short film “Cakewalk” in 2019 was the last film she was seen on screen. The film was directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee. The film also stars Tarun Malhotra, Anindita Bose, Siddhartha Chatterjee and Dimple Acharyaa. The film had Esha playing a chef and depicted the professional and personal journey of a woman in the society.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.