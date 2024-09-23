Sikkim CM discusses football development with AIFF chief Kalyan Chaubey

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang held a key meeting with All India Football Federation (AIFF) President Kalyan Chaubey, focusing on the development and promotion of football in the state.

The discussion revolved around initiatives aimed at nurturing young football talent and further growing the sport’s popularity in the region. The Chief Minister shared details of the meeting in a social media post on 'X'.

"I had the opportunity to meet and engage with Shri Kalyan Chaubey, President of the All India Football Federation (AIFF). Our discussion focused on the development of football in our state, exploring various initiatives that could create better opportunities for aspiring football players," he posted on X.

"I also briefed him on the club culture in our region, emphasising the importance of grassroots football to nurture and promote the next generation of footballers. In response, Shri Chaubey also appreciated our approach in promoting the beautiful game football and assured full support from the association in promoting football," the post read.

The Chief Minister highlighted the increasing popularity of club football in Sikkim and underscored the need to invest in budding talent to strengthen the state's football ecosystem.

With its rich football history, including producing star players like Bhaichung Bhutia, Sikkim has long been a hub for football enthusiasts, and the state is eager to build on this legacy. The meeting marks a significant step toward fostering football in Sikkim, with the AIFF's backing expected to bring new opportunities for players and clubs in the region.

