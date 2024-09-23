USCIS Extends Green Card Validity to 36 Months for Indian nationals!

Great news for Indian nationals waiting for their Green Card renewals! The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced an extension of Green Card validity by 36 months, effective September 10, 2024. This means that individuals who have submitted Form I-90 for renewal will have more time to wait for their new cards without worrying about their legal status expiring. Previously, the validity extension was 24 months, but it's now increased to 36 months, providing more relief to Green Card holders.

This extension is significant because Green Cards are typically valid for only ten years, after which renewal is necessary. Applicants can renew their cards up to six months before expiration or immediately after. With this extension, individuals can present their expired Green Card along with the extension notice as proof of legal status, which also serves as work authorization while they wait for their new card.

It's also worth noting that Green Card holders can travel outside the U.S., but they cannot stay abroad for more than one year. If they do, their Green Card may be withdrawn, and they'll need to reapply. This extension provides more flexibility for Indian nationals living and working in the U.S. If you're affected by this change, make sure to check the USCIS website for the latest updates and guidance on the renewal process.