H-1B Visa Registration for FY 2026 Opens March 7: Dates, Fees, Selection Process and Key Details

The initial registration period for H-1B visas for the 2026 financial year will begin on March 7 and close on March 24, 2025, as announced by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The H-1B visa is a crucial pathway for Indian IT professionals and allows US companies to hire foreign workers for specialized roles requiring technical or theoretical expertise.

Important Dates & Fees

Registration opens : March 7, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST

: March 7, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST Registration closes: March 24, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST

March 24, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST Registration fee: $215 per beneficiary

How to Register

Prospective petitioners and their representatives must register each beneficiary electronically through a USCIS online account and complete the required fee payment within the registration period.

Changes in Selection Process

For FY 2026, USCIS will continue the beneficiary-centric selection system introduced in 2025. This process ensures fairness by selecting unique beneficiaries instead of individual registrations, reducing fraudulent applications. If the number of unique beneficiaries surpasses the required limit, USCIS will conduct a random selection and notify chosen applicants via their USCIS accounts. If fewer registrations are received, all eligible applications will be selected.

H-1B Registration Process Explained

Registration Window

Employers (or legal representatives) must create an online USCIS account.

Each H-1B registration requires a $215 fee.

Lottery Selection (If Required)

If registrations exceed the cap, USCIS will conduct a random lottery.

Regular Cap: 65,000 visas available.

65,000 visas available. Master’s Cap: Additional 20,000 visas for applicants with a US master’s degree or higher.

Additional 20,000 visas for applicants with a US master’s degree or higher. USCIS completes the selection by the end of March and notifies selected candidates.

Petition Submission

Selected applicants’ employers must file a full H-1B petition within 90 days.

Required documents include:

Form I-129 (H-1B petition)

Labor Condition Application (LCA) from the Department of Labor

Proof of candidate qualifications (degree certificates, work experience, etc.)

Job offer details and employer information

Approval & Work Start Date

USCIS reviews applications and may request additional evidence before making a decision.

If approved, the visa holder can begin working in the US from October 1, 2025.

This process mainly applies to private-sector employers filing for first-time H-1B visas. Some employers, such as universities and research institutions, are exempt from the annual cap and can apply year-round.

Who Benefits the Most?

Indian professionals consistently receive the highest number of H-1B visas. In the financial year ending September 30, 2023, Indian nationals accounted for approximately 78% of the 265,777 H-1B visas issued by the US.

H-1B Registration Data for FY 2025

Total registrations: 479,953

Eligible registrations: 470,342

Unique beneficiaries: 442,000

Selected registrations: 120,603

Recent Reforms to Ensure Fairness

In January 2025, USCIS introduced reforms to make the H-1B process fairer and more transparent:

One Registration Per Beneficiary: Individuals can now be registered only once, regardless of how many employers submit applications on their behalf. This prevents duplicate registrations from increasing selection chances.

Individuals can now be registered only once, regardless of how many employers submit applications on their behalf. This prevents duplicate registrations from increasing selection chances. Mandatory Passport Details : Registrants must provide passport information to prevent fraudulent applications.

: Registrants must provide passport information to prevent fraudulent applications. Strict Penalties for False Information: Providing false details can lead to disqualification and legal consequences.

“These updates ensure a more equitable and transparent selection process while reducing fraud and manipulation,” stated USCIS.

The H-1B visa program remains a critical avenue for skilled foreign workers, particularly Indian professionals, to secure employment in the US. With stricter regulations in place, applicants and employers must ensure compliance with the revised registration process. Stay tuned for more updates as the application period approaches.