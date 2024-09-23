Watch Mahesh Babu's new look for SSMB29!

Sep 23, 2024, 12:45 IST
Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has donated Rs 50 Lakh to the CM Relief Fund and an additional Rs 10 Lakh on behalf of AMB Cinemas. He visited Telangana CM Revnath Reddy along with his wife Namrata at his residence in Jubilee Hills. 

He presented the cheque to the CM, which proved his humanity in helping people in need. But the fans' attention went on his looks, as he was seen with long hair and a beard. The new look has shocked everyone and raised the anticipation for his next movie with SS Rajamouli. Fans commented under the post, saying he looks like Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

