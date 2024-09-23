Watch Mahesh Babu's new look for SSMB29!

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has donated Rs 50 Lakh to the CM Relief Fund and an additional Rs 10 Lakh on behalf of AMB Cinemas. He visited Telangana CM Revnath Reddy along with his wife Namrata at his residence in Jubilee Hills.

He presented the cheque to the CM, which proved his humanity in helping people in need. But the fans' attention went on his looks, as he was seen with long hair and a beard. The new look has shocked everyone and raised the anticipation for his next movie with SS Rajamouli. Fans commented under the post, saying he looks like Alluri Sita Ramaraju.

Also read: Devara First Review Out: NTR's Oora Mass Show in Second Half!

Superstar @urstrulyMahesh and his wife #Namrata have donated ₹50 lakhs to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and presented the check to CM @revanth_anumula at his Jubilee Hills residence. Additionally, Mahesh Babu donated another ₹10 lakhs on behalf of AMB. ❤️ @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/lMbSYajuNU — MindBlock MBFC™ (@MindBlock_MBFC) September 23, 2024

Also read: NTRs Devara First Review Out: Inside Details Here