BJP leaders hail ‘Kesari: Chapter 2’ as powerful, urge Congress to watch it

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, along with prominent political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, and BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa attended the grand premiere of 'Kesari: Chapter 2' in the national capital ahead of its theatrical release.

Akshay Kumar, who portrays lawyer C. Sankaran Nair in the film, said he initially knew only what history books taught about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, but the film offered him a deeper understanding of that dark chapter in India’s freedom struggle.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri praised the film for its historical resonance and emotional impact. “This powerful and moving film sheds light on a forgotten chapter of our history. It is a cinematic ode to India’s freedom movement and the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh,” Puri said.

In a post on social media platform X, Puri called Kesari: Chapter 2 “a gripping narrative” that transports viewers into the courtroom where Kumar’s character, Nair, “rips apart the web of deceit and lies to bring out the truth of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.”

“This is a must-watch for every Indian and champion of justice,” he wrote, adding, “The unifying message of this movie must reach people across the length and breadth of the country.”

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa took a pointed swipe at the Congress, urging its leaders to watch the film. Speaking to IANS, he said, “Before the youth, this message is for the Congress. They erased the name of C. Sankaran Nair from history -- the man who fought for justice after Jallianwala Bagh. This film shows what the Congress tried to hide. They should watch and reflect on their legacy.”

The film features a dramatic courtroom face-off between Akshay Kumar’s Nair and R. Madhavan’s character, Neville McKinley, a lawyer defending the British Crown.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, Kesari: Chapter 2 is a spiritual sequel to the critically acclaimed Kesari (2019), which portrayed the Battle of Saragarhi. While the original celebrated the valour of Sikh soldiers, the sequel shifts focus to legal resistance in the wake of one of colonial India’s most horrific massacres.

The film also stars Ananya Panday in a pivotal role and is slated for nationwide release on April 18.

