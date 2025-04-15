Telangana CM tells Congress MLAs to take government schemes to people

Hyderabad, April 15 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday asked the Congress MLAs to reach out to people and explain to them the schemes launched by the state government.

Addressing the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, he asked the MLAs to visit every village in their respective Assembly constituencies from April 16 to June 2.

The Chief Minister told the legislators that he would also allocate time to meet people from May 1 to June 2.

"It is the responsibility of everyone to reach out to people and explain the important decisions taken by the government," he said.

He underlined the need to ensure that the benefits of all welfare schemes being implemented by the "People's Government" reached the people.

"How much good we do for people alone is not important, but we should reach out to the people. We should go to people from today if we want to win again. The campaign to create awareness among people about government welfare schemes is very important," he said.

The Chief Minister also asked the MLAs to prepare a report on what is required for the development of their respective Assembly constituencies and promised that the government will take the responsibility of completing those works.

Revanth Reddy told the meeting the meeting that the government found permanent solutions to some problems pending for many years.

He termed fine rice distribution as a wonderful scheme and said it would be remembered forever like Rs 2 per kg Rice scheme launched in the past. He asked why the fine rice not being given in BJP-ruled states and called fine rice distribution "our scheme, our patent and our brand".

He also told the legislators that the benefits of the newly launched Bhu Bharati Portal should reach the farmers. "The flagship Indiramma housing scheme is a role model for the country. The real beneficiaries at the field level should be identified, and Indiramma houses allotted to the deserving poor families only. The scheme should be taken to the people at the field level."

Revanth Reddy claimed that by conducting a caste survey, the government solved a 100-year-old problem. "We enacted laws to provide 42 percent reservation for weaker sections in education, employment and also to provide political opportunities. This is a testament to our transparent governance," he said.

He mentioned that the government also provided a permanent solution to the complex issue of categorisation of scheduled castes.

He alleged that the opposition spread false propaganda on the Hyderabad Central University land using Artificial Intelligence. "Believing the opposition campaign to be true, Prime Minister Modi also made bulldozer comments," he said.

He claimed that the BJP and the BRS were jointly spreading a poisonous campaign against the People's Government.

“Until yesterday, Bandi Sanjay and Kishan Reddy criticised our government. Now, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi also entered the fray. Modi is facing trouble after the People’s Government launched a slew of big schemes in Telangana. SC categorisation has become a stumbling block for Modi. The caste census will be a death warrant for Modi.”

Claiming that big debates are taking place across the country on the Telangana development model, he said the BJP and the BRS came together to create trouble for the Congress government in Telangana.

State Congress President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, ministers and other leaders addressed the meeting.

