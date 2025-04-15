South Indian OTT Releases this Week: Kingston, Daveed, Bad Boyz, and More!

It's a new week, and amid the IPL buzz, the movies that are releasing on OTT platforms will reduce to some extent. The IPL will take up most of the weekend content consumption in most households, so the number of films released on OTT will drop, even with new films in theatres. Don't worry; we have managed to collect the best South Indian movies for you to watch this entire week.

Kingston

GV Prakash Kumar, a music composer and actor, has a history of challenging stereotypes and exploring new genres. After establishing his reputation in Tamil music, GV has taken on various roles as an actor in various films. His latest venture, Kingston, was a unique film featuring Divya Bharathi and other notable stars. After receiving a lukewarm response in the theatres, the film has found a streaming partner in Zee5, and it's now streaming.

Daveed

A sports drama from Antony Varghese and Mo Ismail, Daveed tells the tale of a former boxer who now works as a bouncer at various celebrity parties. His uninspired take on life entirely changes once he meets a Turkish boxer and finds his love for boxing again. Govind Vishnu directs the movie, which unfolds the rest of the story. The film will stream on Zee5 from April 18th.

Bad Boyz

The film takes the template of Malayalam's biggest blockbuster, Manjummel Boys, where a gang of boys exist and live life carefree before things take a crazy turn. Here, the twist in their lives comes in the form of a violent drug gang. How "Bad Boyz" defends their territory from the gang of violent men forms the rest of the narrative. The movie is now available to stream on Manorama MAX and Prime Video.

Gentlewoman

The film centres on a married couple from Chennai, whose lives drastically change when the wife's sibling visits for a few days. Their marriage suffers irreversible harm as a result of the husband's inappropriate behaviour towards his wife's sister. The wife later realises that her husband is having another affair with one of his clients. This movie is streaming now on an OTT platform named Tentkotta.

Yamakaathagi

A serious argument with her father led to the discovery of Leela, a young woman with severe breathing problems, dead in her room. After her death, extremely odd circumstances begin emerging from the house as Leela's body refuses to be taken out of it owing to a ghostly presence. This tamil movie will start streaming on Aha Video on April 18th.